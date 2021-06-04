Delhi Unlock 2.0: Markets may open soon, Delhi metro likely to resume in staggered manner

In a big development, Delhi is preparing for unlocking amid a sharp decrease in the COVID-19 cases. As per some reports, a decision can be taken on relaxing the lockdown and opening the markets in the next meeting of the DDMA to be held in the capital this weekend.

After nearly two months, the Unlock process started with the Delhi government reopening the factories and resuming construction activities.

It is also expected that the Delhi metro will resume functioning in a staggered manner during the Delhi Unlock 2, which is expected to start from June 7.

There has been a steady decrease in COVID-19 infections in Delhi over the past few weeks. While the positivity rate in the capital has come down to less than 1%, the number of cases registered daily has also come down drastically.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the lockdown would be relaxed if the positivity rate falls below 1% in the national capital.

On the other hand, migrant workers have started returning to Delhi, reported news agency IANS. Two of the busiest bus terminals, Delhi's Anand Vihar and Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi are witnessing the return of a large number of migrant workers from villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

With the capital announcing the unlock phase, the migrant workers are quite hopeful of life returning to normal again. Permission has been granted by the Delhi government to begin construction work and open factories in the national capital since June 1.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has been in force in Delhi since 19 April to curb the infection and high mortality rate from the virus.

While announcing the Unlock process, CM Kejriwal, however, asserted that the partial reopening of activities will be viewed for a week, and if any surge in new COVID-19 cases will be witnessed in Delhi, the city will be put under lockdown again.