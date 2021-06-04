Delhi Unlock: Trader demands ‘immediate order’ to reopen markets, writes to LG, Chief Minister

In view of declining COVID-19 cases in the capital city, Traders in Delhi have raised the request to reopen markets.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter on Thursday (June 3) to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the opening of the markets of Delhi.

CAIT has said that in view of the rapidly falling figures of COVID-19 in the city and pass and ‘immediate order’ to reopen markets. The organization said that traders have been badly affected due to the lockdown in Delhi for more than a month. They have been a victim of a serious economic crisis, so urging to reopen the markets.

CAIT has claimed that 15 lakh city traders are in a ‘dire financial state’ due to the long lockdown period.

The lockdown in Delhi came into effect on April 20 and from May 31 the unlock process had started by permitting the construction sector and factories to resume operations.

"The combined efforts of the government and citizens of Delhi have had a significant impact on the Covid situation in Delhi and as per yesterday's health bulletin the positivity rate in Delhi has slipped around 1 per cent with positive cases of about 500 only, which is a big relief from almost 35 per cent a month back," read the letter by Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT as mentioned by PTI.

"In view of the above, we request you to take immediate steps to unlock Delhi, which is the need of the hour, to ensure that commercial activities should start without any further delay," it added.

The traders also suggested the unlock measures, separate work timings for wholesale and retail markets, creating special hawkers and street vendors zone to ensure social distancing. On the other hand, to ensure the movement of goods, CAIT has said that transport services should also be allowed during the working hours of the markets in the proposed timings of the wholesale and retail markets.