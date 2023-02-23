Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours! Indian Railways plans elevated track for semi high-speed trains | Photo: File (Image for representation)

To make the train travelling from Delhi to Jaipur more feasible, Indian Railways is planning to develop an elevated corridor to operate semi-high-speed trains from Delhi to Jaipur (at 200 to 220 kmph). Indian Railways are working to get these rails ready on the busy routes first.

But the ministry will first put together a thorough project report before doing this. Work on this project will begin after Railway Board approval has been received. According to media reports, it will take just two hours to travel from Delhi to Jaipur once this corridor is built.

Originally, it was intended to build the elevated section from Delhi up to Rewari, Haryana, but the railways are presently investigating whether this may be stretched up to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The present road will be less congested and the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur would be shortened thanks to an elevated corridor.

Currently, the train trip from Delhi to Jaipur takes between 5 and 6 hours to complete. After the construction of this high-speed train corridor, it will be reduced by half. The stress of road transport will also be lessened by creating a high-speed train corridor along this railway line. Nonetheless, this approach is also crucial commercially. After such a route is prepared, the trip will be better and quicker to the destination.

In order to run semi-high-speed passenger trains on well-traveled routes including Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Chennai, and Delhi-Amritsar through Chandigarh, elevated rails are being developed. The majority of the lines that have been identified fall between 200 and 300 kilometres, and in these regions, there is a significant demand for premium rail service.

Also, the railway ministry has confirmed the arrival of Vande Metro trains, which would run on intercity routes of about 100 km and function like shuttle trains. Elevated track development on the heavily trafficked train corridors may be of great help for passengers as well as for the more rapid delivery of freight to consumption areas.