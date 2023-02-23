IMD weather update: Heatwave to hit Bengaluru, other Karnataka cities; check latest forecast

Many in India are speculating about whether summer would arrive early this year due to the unusually hot weather over the past several days. According to the most recent weather prediction from IMD, temperatures in Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka are predicted to be two to three degrees higher than average over the next several days.

Latest weather predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggested that the southern state of Karnataka would have an early summer. On Wednesday, the department warned that during the following 48 hours, maximum temperatures in some sections of the state could reach two to three degrees Celsius over average.

Up till Friday, parts of central Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka should expect somewhat warmer temperatures. For the next 48 hours, minimum temperatures are forecast to be three to four degrees Celsius below average at isolated locations over north-interior areas and between two and three degrees below normal at isolated locations over central and south-interior areas.

The IMD predicted a mostly clear sky for Bengaluru, with mist extremely probable in some regions during the early morning hours. There is a good chance that the maximum and minimum temperatures will be about 31 and 17, respectively. The IMD predicted that Bengaluru's high and low temperatures for Friday could be between 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In several areas of the nation, temperatures that are typically recorded in the first week of March are already being observed. That has increased worries about this year's hot weather and heat waves. Over the next five days, maximum temperatures across northwest, central, and east India are expected to be three to five degrees Celsius above average.

Reason behind the hot weather

The lack of significant western disturbances was the main cause of February's exceptionally warm weather, according to the Met office, which also listed other contributing reasons. Rainfall is brought on by strong western disturbances, which also aid to lower temperatures.

The Safdarjung observatory, the main weather station for the national capital, reported a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the third warmest February day in Delhi since 1969.

(With inputs from PTI)