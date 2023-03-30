Delhi, Noida witness heavy rain, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Heavy rain and thunderstorm engulf Delhi and Noida for the second consecutive day. IMD predicted the rainfall in the city for the next two days. The minimum temperature in the national capital has dropped down to 18.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was around 32 degrees, as per IMD.
The untimely heavy rain and gusty wind prompt a meme fest on Twitter. Here are some funny memes that are floating on the micro-blogging platform Twitter:
Another intense patch moving in !!
Keep Caution ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/bBxT8HJ498— Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) March 30, 2023
This is one hell of a storm! Love it. #Delhi #DelhiRains #Friday #storm #rain pic.twitter.com/gYLh1vkNx9 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) March 30, 2023
when you ask for permission to take a bath in the rain#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/3ZIhYHP1HU— Ankit (@Ankitkarn__) March 30, 2023
Delhi rains pic.twitter.com/BCFYckNbiS — Anu Sehgal (@anusehgal) March 20, 2023
