Delhi-NCR weather update today: Thunderstorms and rain likely, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi and will cover most parts of northwest India soon.

IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

According to reports, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places of Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall may also hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are predicted to witness thunderstorms with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph).

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also witness lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph).

The IMD had stated on Monday that, “The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. However, due to the approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds, further progress of monsoon over the remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow.”

Also, it has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

On Sunday, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said, “Conditions are favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during next 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, Delhiites are eagerly waiting for the monsoon to arrive. People can’t wait for clouds to get darker and shower some rain over the city.