Watch: Car drowns in sinkhole of parking lot in Mumbai after heavy rains, video goes viral

A video of a parked car swallowed by a huge sinkhole in Mumbai is going viral on social media. It has been raining continuously in the financial capital since Saturday. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. An incident of a car drowning in a sinkhole occurred in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday. The visuals show a car disappearing into a sinkhole within seconds.

The incident is recorded in Ghatkopar, which is creating a buzz after it is posted on Twitter by a user named Subodh Srivastava.

He posted the video with a caption, “Car swallowed completely by a sinkhole in a residential complex in Mumbai. Later discovered that it was a covered well under a parking lot.”

The video has garnered thousands of views within an hour of surfacing online, shows a blue coloured car drowning in the huge sinkhole completely. The car’s bonnet and front wheels enter the sinkhole first and then the rear part of the car follows and within a second the car disappears into a sinkhole.

Recently, the services of Mumbai local trains were suspended on several routes and many trains were delayed due to heavy rains and flooded. The Central Railway, however, later took to Twitter to update passengers that Mumbai local trains would be running on all routes on Thursday (June 10). The Central Railway CPRO said Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and is keeping a close eye on the situation.