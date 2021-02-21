Attention Delhi Metro Blue Line passengers! Here's an important update you shouldn't miss today

Commuters who are planning to take the Delhi Metro's Blue Line (Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West section), here is a piece of important news for you. According to an update from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro train services on Blue Line Metro are scheduled to be affected due to repair work on Sunday (February 21). Due to the maintenance work, commuters may face trouble on the Blue Line for some time in the morning. However, the train services will be restored after 9:30 am.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said that on 21 February 2021, it will carry out the planned track maintenance work between Dwarka and Janakpuri West, the train services will not be available on the same section from the beginning of revenue hours to 9:30 AM.

However, the metro services on the Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West section would continue to be available in one loop as per Sunday’s timetable. The metro services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section would commence at 8 am.

Also read This is the second Delhi metro station to have triple interchange facility

Services on the Janakpuri West-Dwarka section would be suspended due to the ongoing track maintenance on this section. Metro trains would, however, continue to run between Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21.