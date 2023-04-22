Search icon
Delhi Horror: Man kills live-in partner, dumps body 12 km away with sister's help

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Another horrifying crime against a live-in partner has come to light from the national capital. According to the police, a 25-year-old woman was reportedly strangled by her live-in lover in northeast Delhi and her body was thrown 12 kilometres distant outside a home.

Police received a late-night call on April 12 regarding a body discovered outside a property. The woman's body had no visible signs of trauma, and when it was later removed for an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be strangling, according to deputy commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey.

The couple, Rohina and Vineet, who were living together at the time, eloped four years prior. The man allegedly suffocate Rohina to death on April 12 after a fight between two people about the woman's pressure to marry him, according to the police.

According to the authorities, Vineet contacted his friend in the evening to dispose of the body. To investigate the incident, a team of about 50 police officers was assembled. A search of neighbouring surveillance footage revealed two men riding a bike with the woman's body.

Using CCTV footage, the police were able to locate their bike at least 12 to 13 kilometres away. The woman's body was being carried by a man on the video, and his sister, Parul, was following him. According to the authorities, the sister of the accused helped the two cover the body using her scarves.

Cops launched a search to find and capture the suspect. Parul and her two kids left the home they were residing in on April 20. The investigating team was able to follow her movements through CCTV footage. When the police located the woman's borrowed horse cart near the Loni border, they were able to apprehend her in east Delhi.

Parul allegedly admitted to being a criminal accomplice, according to the police. To find Vineet and his pal, the search is currently on. Vineet and his father, according to the police, were both sentenced to life in jail for a 2019 homicide in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Because of bail, the accused has been free since November of last year.

