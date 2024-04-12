Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Meet India's richest Muslim woman, who owns property worth crores, runs company worth of 28,773 crore, her business is..

Ed Sheeran sings 'Bad Habits' for Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira in heartwarming viral video

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Celebrations Begin Across India, Devotees Offer Namaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

Congress Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Kachchatheevu Island, BJP Reacts On Dijgvijay's Remark

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Essential nutrients found in eggs besides protein and fat

Effective herbs that help combat diabetes

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Celebrations Begin Across India, Devotees Offer Namaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

Congress Slams Kangana Ranaut Over Kachchatheevu Island, BJP Reacts On Dijgvijay's Remark

7 Children Dead As School bus Overturns In Narnaul, Driver Allegedly Drunk | Haryana News

JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 trailer: Dibakar Banerjee shows 'dark, twisted' world of internet with Bonita, Paritosh, Abhinav

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

HomeIndia

India

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15

Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by ED.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court has sent BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments from the central agency and Kavitha's counsel. The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections.

Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case on Thursday.

READ | 'Let me warn...': AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP hatching conspiracy to impose President's Rule in Delhi

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We will surely win Hyderabad this time...': BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film begins low despite positive reviews, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Group buying Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm for Rs 9650 crore makes another big deal, to acquire…

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet man, a Padma Shri awardee, who is selling vegetables for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement