Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15

A Delhi court has sent BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments from the central agency and Kavitha's counsel. The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections.

Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case on Thursday.

