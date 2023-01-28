Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall for national capital on Sunday

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Sunday | Photo: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has shared that the national capital is likely to witness light rain on Sunday (January 29). The weather department said that light/moderate/fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan Region and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and January 30.

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30 and over Rajasthan on January 28 and 29 while isolated light rainfall also likely over Delhi on January 29,” the IMD said.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region ; light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th & 30th; pic.twitter.com/CgL8sT4P2N — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 27, 2023

Friday and Saturday were fairly warm for Delhi with a clear sky and sunshine. The city's maximum temperature reached 21 degrees Celsius. However, while it was warm during the day, cold winds blew after the sun went down.

There was no rain in the city as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but it said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius at many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Rajasthan.