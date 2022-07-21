Defying Delhi LG VK Saxena’s orders, CM Arvind Kejriwal says ‘will go ahead with Singapore visit’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been embroiled in a controversy regarding his upcoming visit to Singapore for a conference, for which the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued a fresh order, denying him permission for his travel plans.

Now, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has revealed his plans of ignoring the orders issued by the Delhi LG, saying that he “will go ahead” with his visit to Singapore. He said that he differs from the orders issued by Saxena, and will attend the World Cities Summit as planned.

In his letter to the LG, Kejriwal said the World Cities Summit is not just a mayor’s conference. It is a conference of mayors, city leaders, knowledge experts, etc. and the Singapore government has chosen to invite the Chief Minister of Delhi.

He said it is a matter of great pride that the Delhi model of governance especially the work done in the education, health, and power sectors is being discussed and recognised the world over.

"Singapore government has invited me to present the Delhi model before the city leaders from the whole world. It is a matter of great pride for every patriotic Indian. All of us should celebrate it and do our best to facilitate this visit," said the Chief Minister, as per ANI reports.

After the Centre had rejected his proposal for his Singapore visit to attend the global summit, Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that this was a part of a “political conspiracy” against him.

Kejriwal said human life is not compartmentalized into the subjects mentioned in the three Lists of the Constitution. If the visit of each Constitutional authority in our country were to be decided on the basis of what subjects fall within the jurisdiction of that authority, it would create a funny situation and a practical logjam, the AAP chief said.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions. This year the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3.

