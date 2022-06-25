Covid 4th wave: India reports 15,940 new cases and 20 deaths in 24 hours

File photo

India registered 15,940 new cases in the last 24 hours, 8.1 per cent lower than Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 new fatalities reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Now, the total caseload of the country climbed to 4,33,78,234, while active cases stand at 91,779. In the last 24 hours, active cases increased by 3,495.



India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.58 per cent with 12,425 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 4,27,61,481 across the country.

Meanwhile, the top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 4,205 cases, followed by Kerala with 3,981 cases, Delhi with 1,447 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,359 cases and Karnataka with 816 cases.

The five states together account for 74.08 per cent of the new cases, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 26.38 per cent of the cases. India has administered a total of 15,73,341 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,96,94,40,932.

Besides, an expert panel of India's central drug authority on Friday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute's Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years, official sources said.

The recommendation has been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

