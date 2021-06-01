Headlines

India

COVID-19: India registers 1,27,510 cases on Tuesday, the lowest for fourth consecutive day

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 cases tally now stands at 2,81,75,044, while the death count stands at 3,31,895 with 2,795 new fatalities.

DNA Web Team

Jun 01, 2021

India registered the lowest COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with 1,27,510 new cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily surge of infections in the past 54 days, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 cases tally now stands at 2,81,75,044, while the death count stands at 3,31,895 with 2,795 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recovery rate is 92.09%, the data stated. 

The active caseload has also declined by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours to stand at 18,95,520. A total of 2,55,287 people recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged during the same time span. With this, the total recoveries rose to 2,59,47,629.

With 27,936 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 16,604 new infections. Maharashtra reported 15,077 cases. Kerala 12,300, and Andhra Pradesh 12,400 cases. The case count was 10,137 for West Bengal.

On Monday, India recorded 1.52 lakh cases of COVID-19, which was the lowest in 50 days, and on Sunday, the country registered 1.65 cases, the lowest since April 12. Meanwhile, as many as 21,60,46,638 people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus so far.

Also, 19,25,374 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 34,67,92,257. The daily positivity was recorded at 6.62%. It has been less than 10% for eight consecutive days, the ministry said. 

Thane added 512 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,16,364, an official said on Tuesday. The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,746,892), Karnataka (2,606,431, Kerala (2,526,579), Tamil Nadu (2,096,516), Uttar Pradesh (1,691,557), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).

