COVID-19: India reports 1.73 lakh new cases, the lowest daily count in 45 days

India on Saturday recorded 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally past 27.7 million, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the third time in this month that the country recorded less than two lakh COVID-19 cases. This is the lowest India has seen in 45 days.

In the last 24 hours, at least 3,617 people have died due to the disease, taking the death toll to 322,512, according to the Health Ministry.

With 2,84,601 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries reported across the country so far. The active caseload further declined to 22,28,724 with a decrease of 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours.

With today’s data, the recovery rate has increased to 90.80%. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84%, daily at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days.

With 31,079 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is at the top of the list. It is followed by Karnataka with 22,823 new infections. Kerala reported 22,318 cases. Maharashtra 20,740 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 14,429 cases. The case count was 12,193 for West Bengal.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,692,920), Karnataka (2,546,821), Kerala (2,470,872), Tamil Nadu (2,009,700), Uttar Pradesh (1,686,267), and Andhra Pradesh (1,657,986).