COVID-19: India's recovery rate currently stands at 93.1%, 377 districts have less than 5% positivity rate

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that there has been a consistent increase in the recovery rate of COVID-19 which currently stands at 93.1%. "There has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases," Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said during a briefing on the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Health Ministry, there is an almost 68% decline in COVID-19 cases since the peak on May 7. "Less than two lakh cases since May 28, an almost 68% decline in cases since the highest reported peak on May 7," the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It also stated that 66% of cases were from 5 states.

While addressing the media, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that there has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases. 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases. He also added that 377 districts are witnessing less than a 5% positivity rate.

The Health Ministry also said that over 60% of the elderly population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore.

"We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.