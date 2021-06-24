COVID-19 guidelines: Chandigarh eases night curfew hours - check what is allowed

All shops will now remain open from 10 am to 8 pm and all restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday eased the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Union Territory by 30 minutes. The night curfew timings have been changed to 11 pm to 5 am on all days. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed between 10.30 pm and 5 am.

"There shall be a prohibition on the movement of individuals/travellers for all non-essential activities between 10:30 pm to 05.00 am in Chandigarh. No person shall leave their homes or roam around on any road or public spaces during the said hours," the guidelines read.

On Tuesday, the authorities said all shops will now remain open from 10 am to 8 pm and all restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

What will be allowed during night curfew

All essential service providers are exempt from the night curfew in place in Chandigarh.

Those tasked with law and order/emergency and municipal services duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military, CAPF personnel, uniform, health, fire electricity are exempt from the curfew on the production of the valid ID.

Media persons with accreditation, telecom services including internet, government postal services, banking and government machinery tasked with COVID-related duties are also exempt during the curfew hours on the production of valid ID.

The manufacturing and distribution units both in the private and public sector will continue to remain functional.

There shall be no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

Pregnant women and patients with medical emergencies are also exempt from the curfew.

ATM, hospital, vet hospitals, related medical establishments can stay open.