Chandigarh Unlock: Sunday lockdown lifted, night curfew to continue - read what's allowed, what's not

In a big move, the Chandigarh administration on Friday announced there will be no lockdown on Sunday, allowing markets to remain open for the weekend. However, the night curfew in the city will continue from 10:30 pm to 5 am.

The Chandigarh administration had recently eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 pm. All shops can now remain open from 10 am to 7 pm as compared to 10 am till 6 pm earlier.

"There will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. Night curfew will be from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday," the officials said in a statement.

The city reported 32 new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,310. Three more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 802. With 96 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,076. The number of active cases dropped to 432.

What's open, what's not

