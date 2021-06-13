COVID-19: Chandigarh imposes full curfew for two days from today, know what will remain open

The Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed a full curfew for two days in the Union Territory to curb the COVID-19 situation there. The curfew will be imposed from 5 am on June 13 till 5 am on June 14 in the entire city.

However, many other economic activities have been allowed to continue as part of its unlock process. Chandigarh on June 11 recorded 70 cases, 3 deaths, and 84 discharges, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to 564.

During the full curfew, shops dealing with essential goods such as milk, bread, vegetable, and fruits will be allowed to open till 2 pm as per guidelines issued by the administration.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state movement and non-essential goods. All vehicles and people in bonafide inter-state transit will be allowed to pass but only after due verification of point of origin and destinations.

Lockdown Guidelines

The UT administration also allowed the morning walk from 6 am till 9 am.

The government employees working in the Tricity will be allowed transit on the production of valid identity cards and duty orders.

All restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, and spas to open with 50% capacity.

However, the cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain closed.

All shops would remain open from 10 am till 6 pm. Earlier, they were allowed to remain open from 9 am till 4 pm.

The night curfew in the city will now be from 10 pm till 5 am. Earlier, it was in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays.

Shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.

However, the eating outlets inside the malls can remain open till 8 pm.