Chandigarh Unlock: Bars, restaurants, gyms to open with 50% capacity, here's what else is allowed

As COVID-19 cases show a declining trend in the Union Territory, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday eased restrictions, allowing all shops to remain open till 6 pm and reducing the night curfew timing. The administration also allowed all restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and spas to open with 50 percent capacity for the first time after over a month of closure.

The night curfew in the city will now be from 10 pm till 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew was in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays.

At the high-level Covid review meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore, it was decided to continue with a total weekend closure on every Sunday. Only the essential shops will be allowed to open but the movement of vehicles be restricted.

Relaxations by Chandigarh administration-

1. All shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm by ensuring Covid protocol. "The shop owners will ensure that Covid protocol is duly followed. All persons must wear masks and shopping areas must be regularly sanitised. Shopkeepers can be penalised for any violation of Covid protocol," said an official statement.

2. The restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from 10 am to 9 pm.

3. The shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm. However, the eating outlets inside the malls can remain open till 8 pm. The malls must ensure that there is no crowding within the shops or in the open areas.

4. Gyms, wellness centres, clubs and spas will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. "The owners must ensure that the members using the facility are vaccinated. Strict covid protocol must be followed," the statement said.

5. Cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain closed. The museums and libraries will be allowed to open.

6. The gathering for marriage and cremation will be restricted to a maximum of 30 persons.

7. The famed rain-fed Sukhna Lake will be open for visitors from 5 am to 8 pm daily, except Sunday. However, no boating will be allowed. "The police will ensure that the visitors at lake follow the covid protocol strictly, failing which challans will be issued," it said.

The city is witnessing a consistent drop in daily number of infections. On Monday, Chandigarh had registered 48 new cases, taking the infection tally to 60,707.