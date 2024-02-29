Twitter
Headlines

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defends his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us' statement

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition launched at MWC 2024: Design, features, offers and more

Himachal Pradesh: Six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, disqualified by assembly speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Airtel may soon increase telecom tariffs, aims to get Rs 300 from…

Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Luxurious things owned by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

Why was Ravan afraid of Vibhishan's daughter?

Revealed! Salaries of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja, Bumrah and others

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

This superstar worked in 150 films in 6 years, even Rajinikanth failed to match stardom, died tragically due to..

HomeIndia

India

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defends his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us' statement

"PM Modi went to Pak to attend Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's marriage without an invitation, breaking all protocols; we have not done any such thing. Whatever I have said, I stand by that," Congress MLA BK Hariprasad said.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defended his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us', statement on Thursday, saying that the BJP is playing dirty tricks and asked the central government to declare Pakistan an enemy state. He also threatened to move a privilege motion against channels that twisted his statements

"I said Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Let the BJP declare Pakistan an enemy state. The BJP is fully active in playing dirty tricks; whatever I have said in the Council, we have no objection to publishing whatever I have said. If they add masala to that, I think I'll have to move a privilege motion against those channels that have twisted my statements. Whatever statement I made in the Council, I stand by that," BK Hariprasad said while speaking to ANI on Thursday. 

He further demanded that Pakistan should be declared an enemy state by the central government and should ban all trade with them.

"If at all the BJP feels that Pakistan is an enemy state, the central government should ban all the trade and they should declare Pak an enemy state. Until and unless they declare Pak an enemy state we can't call them an enemy state. So they are our neighbour," the Congress legislator said. 

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's wedding in Lahore without invitation.

"PM Modi went to Pak to attend Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's marriage without an invitation, breaking all protocols; we have not done any such thing. Whatever I have said, I stand by that," Hariprasad said. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Hariprasad, in his speech in the legislative council, claimed that Pakistan may be an enemy country for the BJP, but the Congress considers it a neighbouring country.

"They (BJP) speak about our relationship with an enemy country. According to them, Pakistan is an enemy country. For us, Pakistan is not an enemy country, it's our neighbouring country. They say Pakistan is our enemy country. Recently, they awarded the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, who visited Jinnah's mausoleum in Lahore and said there was no other secular leader like him. Was Pakistan not an enemy country then?" Hariprasad said while speaking in the assembly. 

The Congress legislator's remarks came while speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, sparking a stir amid ongoing controversy over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by supporters of the party's MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain outside Vidhana Soudha.

Responding to Hariprasad's statement, Karnataka Deputy LoP and BJP leader Arvind Bellad said, "It is extremely sad that a senior leader from Congress, BK Hariprasad, said so. Very unfortunate." 

"We all know what Pakistan has done to India and Indians. This shows Congress' mentality. In order to appease minorities and Muslims, just for votes, Congress can go to any extent," he added.

BJP lashed out at the Congress leader's remarks, saying that this statement made the party's 'attitude' clear. "What is the attitude and position of Congress towards Pakistan? BK Hariprasad made it clear in the council, Jawaharlal Nehru-Mohammed Ali Jinnah has made it clear that the close relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah has continued even to the present generation by calling Pakistan an enemy for the BJP and Pakistan a neighbour for Congress," a post on BJP Karnataka's official handle on X stated.

"Apart from standing by those who shouted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in the Vidhan Sabha, there will be a lack of words if one insults the mindset of the Congressmen that Pakistan, which has declared war on India four times, is not an enemy nation. Anti-national sentiments like @HariprasadBK2 are rampant at all levels of Congress," the post read. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Opinion polls reveal India's mood for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey: Diet, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs REVEALED

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Tata Group's massive push to EV, plans to build biggest battery factory worth Rs 40000 crore in…

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE