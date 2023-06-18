Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Charge sheet filed in Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law, lawyer among 8 named

All eight have been booked under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and sections of SC/ST Act at Dhoomanganj Police Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Charge sheet filed in Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law, lawyer among 8 named
Charge Sheet filed in Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law, lawyer among 8 named (file photo)

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday filed their charge sheet against eight accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. The charge sheet was filed by Dhoomanganj ACP Mahendra Singh Deo in a court in Prayagraj, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

The charge sheet mentions Ahmed, Rakesh alias Nakesh alias Lala, Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Shahrukh, Akhlaq Ahmed, and Khan Shoulat Haneef as accused, he said. Khan Shoulat Haneef is currently in judicial custody in Naini Central Jail.

Agrahari said the case against the eight men was filed at the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal. All eight have been booked under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and sections of SC/ST Act at Dhoomanganj Police Station.

Gangster Politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, and other family members were made the prime accused in the case. According to the counsel, the first charge sheet in the matter was filed in the court on May 26 with Sadaqat Khan as the main accused. He said that the matter will be heard next on June 21.

Umesh Pal and two policemen deployed in his security were shot dead on February 24 this year. Pal was the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, the main accused named in the case, were shot dead by three youths on April 15, 2023, outside a hospital while they were being taken for a medical check by police.

READ | PDA can...: Akhilesh Yadav reveals new formula to defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 729 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.