Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh: All you need to know

Earlier in August, Punjab and Haryana had agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh: All you need to know
Chandigarh Airport (file photo: IXCairport)

Chandigarh Airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. 

"As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said PM Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address. 

In August, Punjab and Haryana had agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”

The Rs 485-crore airport project is a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the governments of Punjab and Haryana.

READ | Punjab: After face-off with CM Bhagwant Mann, Governor approves Assembly session on Sep 27

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.