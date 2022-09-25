Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh: All you need to know

Chandigarh Airport (file photo: IXCairport)

Chandigarh Airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

"As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said PM Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

In August, Punjab and Haryana had agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A meeting in this regard took place with the Haryana deputy CM.”

The Rs 485-crore airport project is a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the governments of Punjab and Haryana.

