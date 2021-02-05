Chakka Jam: All you need to know about road blockade by farmers on February 6

A nationwide 'Chakka Jam' has been called by the protesting farmers on Saturday (February 6). The latest move is in response to the Central government's handling of the prolonged agitation, the contentious farm laws, internet ban in areas near agitation sites, budgetary allocation and other issues.

Scores of people on tractor-trailers have continued to pour into Delhi's Ghazipur border. After the Republic Day tractor rally, which saw chaotic scenes as groups of protesting farmers broke off the planned parade route, this is the first big event being organised by the agitating farmers.

News Agency ANI tweeted Samyukta Kisan Morcha as saying, "The 'Chakka Jam' on 6th February to last from 12-3 pm, all national & state highways across the country will be blocked. Emergency and essential services, like ambulance and school bus, will not be stopped. Chakka Jam will be peaceful."

Congress party has extended their support to the 'Chakka Jam' called by farmer unions tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said, "Agitating farmers have proposed 'chakka jam' tomorrow. In view of the violence that happened on January 26, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at borders so that miscreants cannot enter the national capital."

"No Chakka Jaam in Delhi-NCR, all roads leading inside Delhi to remain open except the ones where farmers' protest are already going on," Samyukta Kisan Morcha was quoted as saying.

"Despite the agitating farmers assurance that proposed 'Chakka Jam' would not be carried out in Delhi, as a precautionary measure, @DelhiPolice have intensified security arrangements with a special focus on bordering areas where the protesting farmers are sitting since November last year, " ANI tweeted.

Haryana Police have stepped up security measures in view of the call for a countrywide 'Chakka Jam' on Saturday, even as farmer unions said there would be no jam in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The decision against 'Chakka Jam' in UP and Uttarakhand was taken after a meeting between Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Balbir Singh Rajewal and Bhartiya Kisan Union's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Gazipur on Friday.

Big points on 'Chakka Jam'

Chakka jam to be held peacefully pan-India, except Delhi on February 6, says Rakesh Tikait.

Blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region.

'Chakka Jam' will take place in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the rest of country including the southern states.

People who get stuck will be given food and water, said Rakesh Tikait.

The 'Chakka Jam' will last from 12-3 pm on Saturday.

All national & state highways across the country will be blocked.

Emergency and essential services, like ambulance and school bus, will not be stopped.