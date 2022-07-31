Search icon
ED reaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home after he misses two summons

To investigate the Patra Chawl land fraud, investigators from the Enforcement Directorate visited Sanjay Raut's home today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home on Sunday (July 31, 2022) after he failed to appear for interrogation in a money-laundering case twice.

Also, READ: ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus exposed, plans to topple Jharkhand govt’: Congress after MLAs get caught with cash in Bengal

For interrogation in connection with an alleged money-laundering case in Mumbai's suburbs, the federal agency summoned Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday. ED had already summoned Raut on July 20, but he cited Parliament's session as the reason for his absence.

Due to the current Parliamentary session, Raut's attorneys notified the central agency that he could not appear until August 7. A new summons for Raut's appearance on July 27 has been issued after their appeal was denied.

A money laundering investigation has been launched against Raut in connection with an alleged irregularity in the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl," which Raut is accused of participating in.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp's Rajya Sabha MP had denied any misconduct and said that he was being targeted because of political vengeance. He had denied any wrongdoing.

 

