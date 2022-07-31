ED reaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home after he misses two summons

ED reaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home on Sunday (July 31, 2022) after he failed to appear for interrogation in a money-laundering case twice.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/gFYdvR89zU — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

For interrogation in connection with an alleged money-laundering case in Mumbai's suburbs, the federal agency summoned Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday. ED had already summoned Raut on July 20, but he cited Parliament's session as the reason for his absence.

Due to the current Parliamentary session, Raut's attorneys notified the central agency that he could not appear until August 7. A new summons for Raut's appearance on July 27 has been issued after their appeal was denied.

A money laundering investigation has been launched against Raut in connection with an alleged irregularity in the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl," which Raut is accused of participating in.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp's Rajya Sabha MP had denied any misconduct and said that he was being targeted because of political vengeance. He had denied any wrongdoing.