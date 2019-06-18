BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla likely to be Lok Sabha Speaker

Elected MP from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi constituency Om Birla is likely to be the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha pitched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as Parliament enters its second working day.

Birla had won by a margin of 2,79,677 votes against Congress' Ramnarayan Meena from the Rajasthan seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah had collectively come up with Birla's name as their choice for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Om Birla has been a three-time Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kota South and has also been Member of Parliament for three terms now.

He will be replacing the erstwhile Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who did not contest the recent elections.

Birla's appointment comes as a shift from discussions pitching former minister Maneka Gandhi's name as the next Speaker of the Lok Sabha since the last two times the post of the Speaker had been held by a woman. Meira Kumar, who became the first woman to become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, held the post before Mahajan.