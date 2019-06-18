Om Birla takes charge as Lok Sabha Speaker: 10 things to know

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla has been appointed as Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

BJP's Om Birla on Wednesday took charge as Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Birla is a second-time MP, who has just won re-election from the Kota constituency.

Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha also from the same seat.

Here are 10 things to know about Om Birla: