Bihar Unlock 2.0: CM Nitish Kumar announces more relaxations, night curfew timings changed

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19-included lockdown imposed in the state will continue till June 22. However, several relaxations will be provided during the extended lockdown period from June 16 to June 22 in the state.

The decision was taken after CM Nitish Kumar met district authorities and reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Bihar. Night curfew timings have also been relaxed and the new timings are from 8 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew was put in place from 7 pm onwards, while offices were allowed to operate at 50% capacity till 4 pm.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been taking stock of the situation after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted this month. Further decisions on lockdown will be taken on the basis of feedback from people, he said.

Lockdown relaxations

All private and government offices in the state will resume functioning till 5 pm.

Private offices will be allowed to reopen and function with 50% staff till 5 pm.

Government offices, which have so far been functioning with 25% staff strength can now function with 50% staff.

All shops and markets that were allowed to remain open only till 2 pm, will now be allowed to open till 6 pm every day.

Private vehicles are permitted to ply on roads.

Restaurants are allowed only for takeaways.

What will remain closed

Schools, Colleges, Coaching institutes, Restaurants for dining, hotels, Cinema Halls, Shopping malls, Swimming pools, and Spas will remain closed as of now.