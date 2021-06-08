Lockdown ends in Bihar, some restrictions in place till June 15 - What's allowed, what's not

In a significant decision, Bihar government on Tuesday (June 8) lifted COVID-19 lockdown in the state amid dip in coronavirus cases. Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister tweeted that night curfew will remain in place from 7:00 PM till 5:00 AM. CM Kumar added that private and government offices will operate with 50% capacity till 4:00 PM. Shops will be allowed to remain open 5:00 PM.

लाॅकडाउन से कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी आई है। अतः लाॅकडाउन खत्म करते हुये शाम 7ः00 बजे से सुबह 5ः00 बजे तक रात्रि कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ सरकारी एवं निजी कार्यालय 4ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक खुलेंगे। दुकान खुलने की अवधि 5ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक बढेंगी। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 8, 2021

Online classes will be allowed and there will be no restrictions on the movement of private vehicles. CM Nitish Kumar said that this arrangement will remain in place for next one week. The chief minister appealed to the people to Bihar to avoid crowded places.

(2/2) आनलाईन शिक्षण कार्य किये जा सकेंगे। निजी वाहन चलने की अनुमति रहेगी। यह व्यवस्था अगले एक सप्ताह तक रहेगी। अभी भी भीड़भाड़ से बचने की आवश्यकता है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 8, 2021

On June 6, Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rose to 7,13,117 after the state reported 920 fresh cases, the lowest single-day spike in over two months, while 41 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,381, a health bulletin said. The state now has 8,707 active cases while 6,99,028 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to 98.02 per cent. A total of 1.11 crore people have been vaccinated, of whom nearly 20 lakh are in the 18-44 years age group.