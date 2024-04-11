Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, Chhattisgarh: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

Polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 19. On the same date, Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh will also go to polls. The result of Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on June 4. It is one of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. Bastar Lok Sabha seat comprises eight Assembly seats -- Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewara, Bijapur and Konta.

Candidates in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency

BJP and Congress are the main parties in the constituency. In the 18th Lok Sabha elections, BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap (BJP) from Bastar constituency. He will contest against Kawasi Lakhma of Congress. Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) gave a ticket to Tikam Nagvanshi.

Lok Sabha 2019 election result in Bastar constituency

Presently, the seat is represented by Congress's Deepak Baij. He secured 4,02,527 votes and won by 38982 votes. BJP candidate Baidu Ram Kashyap stood second with a total of 3,63,545 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dinesh Kashyap from BJP won the seat.

