Another train accident in Odisha after Balasore tragedy, 5 compartments derailed near Bargarh district

Another train accident in Odisha after Balasore tragedy (Representational image)

Just a few days after the Odisha train accident in Balasore, which has left over 280 people dead till now, another train accident has been reported near the Barghar district of the state, where five compartments of a goods train have been derailed.

After the derailment of another train in Odisha, Indian Railways has come forward to say that this train was not affiliated with the government, and belongs to a private company. Till now, no casualties have been reported in the Bargarh train accident.

As per initial reports, five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed near Mendhapali in Bargarh. The derailment happened in the early morning of Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh.

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engines, wagons, and train track (narrow gauge) being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement.

"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, and loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.

This comes shortly after three trains crashed and derailed near the Balasore district of Odisha, where nearly 290 people died. According to the news reports, over 400 people are currently hospitalised and receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

According to the official government release, the cause of the Odisha train accident was the fault in the electric interlocking and signaling point. Further, the opposition also pointed out that there was no Kavach system installed in the train, which has been designed to prevent rail accidents.

(With IANS inputs)

