Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Who is Amshula Chauhan, ex-UP DGP's daughter, received Rs 10 crore worth Noida property as gift from IPS’s wife?

Amitabh Thakur, president of the Adhikar Sena and a former IPS, has urged an investigation after making serious accusations in a case involving the gifting of a property in Noida valued at about Rs 10 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Who is Amshula Chauhan, ex-UP DGP's daughter, received Rs 10 crore worth Noida property as gift from IPS’s wife?
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Amshula Chauhan, the daughter of former Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan, was gifted expensive property in Noida's Sector 15 of worth crores as a gift by IPS’s wife Aruna Mohan. Aruna Mohan's two-page affidavit, in which she admits to giving Kothi to Amshula Chauhan, daughter of the previous DGP, has come to light.

Amitabh Thakur, president of the Adhikar Sena and a former IPS, has urged an investigation after making serious accusations in a case involving the gifting of a property in Noida valued at about Rs 10 crore. Amitabh Thakur, the leader of the Adhikar Sena, has also submitted a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath requesting an investigation into the high-profile issue at the same time, Navbharat Times reported.

In the affidavit, Aruna Mohan explains why she gave Amshula the Kothi. “My spouse was an IPS officer from the 1963 batch,” the woman claimed. The move was accomplished with the justification that Amshula has been deeply loved since she was 3 years old and that her father, DS Chauhan, was the SSP of Noida in 1998.

She claimed in a formal document that, at the age of 81, Amshula is like a grandchild to her. Aruna's needs have always been met by Amshula. Another justification for giving Amshula her pricey house was provided by Aruna Mohan. According to the statement, other family members made an attempt to claim ownership of the property after her spouse passed away because they don’t have any child.

According to Aruna Mohan, she can make ends meet with the pension she receives from her husband's employment.

READ | PM Modi lands in Cairo for 2-day State visit, to hold bilateral talks

Who is Amshula Chauhan?

After earning her legal degree, Amshula Chauhan is pursuing her Masters. On plot 109 of Sector 15A in Noida, Amshula Chauhan is the owner of a lavish Kothi that is around 200 square metres in size. Aruna Mohan gave Amshula Chauhan this priceless Kothi on November 25, 2021.

By paying the required costs, the Transfer Memorandum was registered with the Noida Development Authority. The paperwork pertaining to this expensive Kothi that was given to Amshula Chauhan, the daughter of DS Chauhan, surfaced around 2021.

On November 26, 2021, when the date of this gift deed was discovered, it was discovered that DS Chauhan was ADG Intelligence at the time. Aruna Mohan, who gave Kothi valued crores, was said to be the spouse of senior IPS Rajendra Mohan from the 1964 batch.

Due to kidney issues, Rajendra Mohan passed away. DS Chauhan served as Rajendra Mohan's direct report as the DG of the Central Security Force at that time. Since that time, ties between the two families have been developed. Aruna Mohan is believed to have given her property to DS Chauhan's daughter Amshula Chauhan because she and Rajendra Mohan are childless.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.