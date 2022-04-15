Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registrations open for devotees aged 13 to 75 years, check details

One of the most popular pilgrimages amongst Shiva devotees in India – the Amarnath Yatra is yet to begin once again. Lakhs of devotees weren’t able to go for the pilgrimage since the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

All Shiva devotees can now rejoice as they will get to go on the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir from June 30 to August 11. Devotees aged between 13 and 75 years can now register their yatra at the Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, and 100 branches of State Bank of India.

Let us tell you that the registration fees has been increased by INR 20 and now stands at INR 120. Earlier, this fee was fixated at INR 100. All travellers should have health certificates from designated hospitals close to the Amarnath Shrine Board.

How to register for the Amarnath yatra?

If you want to register for the Amarnath yatra, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board website. Click on ‘what’s new’ and then select the ‘register online’ option. Fill all the required details. After this, you will get the RFID tags which helps the Shrine Board to keep track of every pilgrim and tourist.

Devotees must note that they will need a prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, four passport-sized photographs, and a properly filled application form to complete the registration.

It is important to note that the Amarnath is opened only for a few days in summer.

Situated at a height of 12,756 ft. from the sea level, the main cave at Amarnath remains covered with snow for most part of the year.

As per belief, the Amarnath has the cave where Lord Shiva narrated the Amar Katha (known as the secret of life and eternity) to Goddess Parvati.