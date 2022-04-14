Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 15, 16

Ramadan, which is popularly known as Ramzan, is one of the most favourite festivals of Muslims across the globe. During this holy month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking during the day.

Those who keep Roza start their fast with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri (suhoor) and they break their fast with iftar, which is a meal eaten after the sunset.

Besides keeping fasts, Muslims engage in praying together. They also read the holy Quran to get the blessings of Allah.

Ramadan is known to be a time when Muslims enjoy some quality time with their friends and family. Together they eat lavish iftar and sehri meals.

The time of Ramadan is also understood as the time of introspection, wherein every Muslim who is fasting introspects their everyday life. This year, the holy month started on evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2.

As the time of sunrise and sunset changes every day, the time for sehri and iftar is different too. Hence, it is important to know the timings.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 14 and 15.

15 April 2022 Sehri: 04:33 am, Iftar: 06:48 pm

16 April 2022 Sehri: 04:32 am, Iftar: 06:47 pm

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the poor and disadvantaged, which is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. This process has to be completed before starting celebrations of Eid.

Let us tell you that the word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling used to refer to the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is the Arabic spelling. The term comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which implies ‘sun-baked’. This word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.