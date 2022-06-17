Agniveers to get priority in Central forces recruitment, more than 73,000 posts vacant

(Image Source: File Photo)

Agnipath scheme: Amid all the chaos, Home Minister Amit Shah has again made it clear that under the Agnipath Yojana, after four years of serving in the three wings of the army, the roads will not be closed for Agniveers. Amit Shah reiterated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that Agniveers will be given priority in recruitment in Central forces and Assam Rifles after their term completes.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that with this decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the youth trained under the Agnipath scheme will be able to contribute in the service and security of the country even further. He added that the work of making a detailed plan on this decision has started.

Agniveers to get many opportunities

This decision of the Home Ministry is very important because after serving 4 years in the Indian Army, the doors of recruitment will open for Agniveers in Central forces and Assam Rifles. This decision will help in filling up of around 73,000 existing vacancies in central forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

At the same time, the Central forces and the Assam Rifle will be able to get the service of trained youth.

More than 73,000 posts vacant in Central Forces and Assam Rifles

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on March 16, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that a total of 73,219 posts are vacant in the Central Forces and the Assam Rifles, including 1969 for gazetted officers, 23,129 for subordinate officers and 48,121 in other ranks.

It was also said in the written reply that between 2017 and 2021, about one lakh personnel were recruited in the Central Forces. This includes 2006 gazetted officers, 10,297 subordinated officers and 88,856 personnel belonging to 'other ranks'.

How the recruitment process takes place?

There are direct recruitment, promotion, deputation among others, as per the provisions of the respective recruitment rules. Whenever there are vacancies, it is filled through various agencies like UPSC and SSC along with holding recruitment rallies, conducting departmental examinations etc.

Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies at the earliest through the respective modes of recruitment.