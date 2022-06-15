Agniveers to get preference in CAPF recruitment: What is Agnipath scheme? What are the benefits of Agnipath scheme?

Agnipath scheme explained: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the scheme will ensure a youthful profile of the country's armed forces. (File)

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that the personnel who serve in the country's armed forces under the newly launched Agnipath scheme, will be preferred during recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs is working to implement the plan. "The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

What is Agnipath scheme?

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the scheme will ensure a youthful profile of the country's armed forces. He said under the scheme the country's youth will be provided an opportunity to serve the country in the armed forces. They will be required to serve for at least four years. After that they will be provided an exit option and a hefty severance package. The recruits, called Agniveers, will also get support from the Centre to find jobs after retirement from the armed forces. After four years of service, around 25 per cent recruits will be given an option to re-enlist. Who will be offered a longer commission, will depend on merit, willingness and medical fitness. Those who exit the force will get a severance package of Rs 11-12 lakh. The fund will be collected during the service period via the employee and government contributions. The retiring soldiers will later get skill certificates as well as bank loans to start their second careers.

Why was the Agnipath scheme launched?

It was launched to stem the ballooning salary and pension bills. Also, there were concerns regarding the presence of large proportions of older troops in the armed forces. With the scheme the government aims to maintain optimum levels of young and energetic soldiers in the armed forces.