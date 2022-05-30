After Aryan Khan gets clean chit, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer demands fresh probe in NCB drug case

File photo

Just a few days after a special court in Mumbai gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her lawyer are seeking to reopen the drug case against her, filed by the NCB.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is seeking a probe in the drug case filed against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau, similar to the one that led to a clean chit for Aryan Khan and five more accused.

Maneshinde, who represented both Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan in the drug cases filed against them, said that a similar probe should be ordered in the case of the actress and her brother Showik, since “no drugs were found on them”.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB in September 2020 for consumption, possession, and illegal trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The NCB had arrested the Chakraborty siblings, and several others, in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Maneshinde had said that Chakraborty had neither consumed nor held any drugs, and there was no evidence against her except for the WhatsApp chats.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging inside his apartment on June 14, 2020, and fingers were raised on his roommates as well as his reported partner Rhea Chakraborty related to his murder case.

Aryan Khan was recently acquitted by the NCB in a 2021 drug case in Mumbai when the narcotics organization did not include his name in the final charge sheet. Khan was arrested in 2021 after the NCB had conducted a raid in Mumbai, seizing ‘charas’ and weed from a party.

The drug bust was led by former NCB official Sameer Wankhede, who has since come under fire for leading a “shoddy” investigation in the matter. Political parties and leaders have also demanded that action be taken against Wankhede for his conduct during the Aryan Khan investigation.

