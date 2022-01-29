Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty injures leg, gets trolled by SSR fans

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday afternoon was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai with her brother Showik Chakraborty. She was seen helping her brother who was walking with one leg in a cast.

On January 28, Rhea was seen helping brother Showik who was walking with the help of a walker. The video of the same has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen assisting her brother navigating the inclined step outside the clinic and helping him get inside the car.

She also posed for the camera, had a very short conversation with paps, and waved before leaving. Watch video:

However, she was trolled by SSR fans. One of them wrote, “Jaisi Karni vaisi Bharni abhi to shuruaat hai,” while another mentioned, “Sushant sir k gunhgaro tumlog chin se nhi rah paoge it's ur karma.”

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, the actress had penned a long emotional note and wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew.”

On 14 June 2021, the actor’s first death anniversary, Rhea had shared a lovely picture with Sushant and also penned an emotional note that read, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me.”

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9, 2021, for allegedly procuring drugs for Shushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case. Subsequently, Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in custody before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.