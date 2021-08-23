28-year-old ‘fan of Narendra Modi’ begins 815 km journey on foot to meet him

Fahim Nazir Shah, a 28-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir, has decided to travel 815 km on foot to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He feels that his journey will catch the attention of the PM and he will get an opportunity to interact with him.

Shah, who started his journey from Srinagar, works as a part-time electrician in the city. “I am a very big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” he said, as he reached Udhampur on Sunday after walking over 200 km.

A resident of the Shalimar area in Srinagar, Shah is taking short breaks on his journey, which started two days ago. He believes that at the end of this arduous journey, his dream of meeting PM Modi will be fulfilled.

Fahim also talked about how his previous efforts to meet the PM were not successful, adding that it is his 'cherished dream' to meet him. Over the past two and a half years, he has tried to meet PM Modi several times. Recounting one of his older experiences, he said, “During the PM's last visit to Kashmir, security personnel did not allow me to meet him.”

When quizzed about the change in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was abrogated and made into a Union Territory from a state in 2019, he informed that the situation has changed since then and the development activities are taking place at a good pace in the region. He added that PM Modi’s focus on Jammu and Kashmir is now visible.

Upon meeting Prime Minister Modi, Shah said that he would talk about the problems of the educated and unemployed youths and developing the industrial sector in the Union Territory.