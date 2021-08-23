Trending#

Fact Check: Is Modi government giving work from home opportunities? Here's the truth

The fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has took to Twitter and clarified about the claim being forwarded on WhatsApp.


Updated: Aug 23, 2021, 03:37 PM IST

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, most companies have given their employees the facility to work from home. During this, many such projects or jobs are coming up, in which people have to work sitting at home. Meanwhile, a message is going viral on WhatsApp, in which it is being claimed that the Government of India is providing work from home opportunities in collaboration with an organization.

When an attempt was made to know the truth of this message, it was found that this message is completely fake. The government has not made any announcement regarding the opportunity to work from home, nor has it stated any plan to do so. So don't get fooled by such claims.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, the fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake and no such announcement has been made by the government. The PIB also advised people not to engage with such fraudulent links.

Notably, due to the epidemic, many people lost their jobs, while some people's businesses have been closed or have gone into losses. In such a situation, people are looking for employment for themselves and to trap them, some fraud people are active in the market and are spreading such wrong messages.