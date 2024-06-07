Twitter
1 killed, 42 students rescued after fire breaks out at private institute in Pune

The fire department recovered the charred body of the watchman. Around 42 female students present on the ground floor of the building were safely rescued by the fire department team.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

1 killed, 42 students rescued after fire breaks out at private institute in Pune
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI)
One person was killed after a massive fire broke out at a private institute building in the Shanipar area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Friday. According to officials, the watchman of the building who was sleeping on the ground floor was charred to death in the fire incident that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Upon receiving the information, the officials of the fire department rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. According to the fire officials, the fire was doused within 45 minutes after it broke out.

The fire department recovered the charred body of the watchman. Around 42 female students present on the ground floor of the building were safely rescued by the fire department team. The incident occurred at around 1.30 am in the building of a private education institute-related charted accountant course.

According to the police, the fire was reported on the first floor of the institute and on the second floor which was used as a PG-type accommodation by girl students. "No injuries have been reported so far and all other students are safe," officials said.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

