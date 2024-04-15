Twitter
Tom Hiddleston says he isn't sure about future of Loki in MCU: 'We've reached some sort of....'

Tom Hiddleston has opened up on the possibility of Loki not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

Actor Tom Hiddleston says though he is unsure about the future of his acclaimed Disney+ series Loki, he believes the makers reached a "narrative conclusion" with the second season which premiered last year.

The British star, who has played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 14 years, was asked on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show whether he was done playing the Asgardian god of mischief and Thor's adopted brother. Hiddleston, in his reply, said: “I don't know. I really don't know.” “I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, which feels very satisfying to me,” he added.

While the character was projected as an antagonist, the actor said he never viewed Loki as one. He “once upon a time was making some misguided choices” and then made “slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices,” Hiddleston added.

The Golden Globe winner said playing Loki changed the course of his life “completely”. “Every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind,” he said.

Hiddleston is returning for two brand-new seasons of his popular series The Night Manager, with the actor reprising his role as Jonathan Pine. According to Variety, filming is expected to begin later this year on the revival of the hit drama series, which is inspired by the characters in John le Carre's bestselling novel of the same name.

