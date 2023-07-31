Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Headlines

Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju receives PKR 50,000 cheque, land in Pakistan; video surfaces

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

2 Supermoons, Blue Moon in August: Know date, time of these stunning astronomical events

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of the second season of Marvel Studios' Loki headlined by Tom Hiddleston, on Monday, July 31. The OTT platform also released the posters for the second season in four languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. 

The second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the Time Variance Authority. As per Variety, "the series will continue to follow the antihero as he works with the Time Variance Authority to track down superhero variants stoking chaos in different timelines of the multiverse."

Fans shared their excitement after watching the new trailer as one of them wrote, "God of Mischief returns", while another added, "No matter what happens in the MCU, Loki will always be there". "The only reason Loki has a series just shows how much we love him as the God of mischief. This series, just like the last one, will be phenomenal", read another comment.

Another YouTube user commented under the official YouTube video, "This looks like the most non-MCU series ever, and I mean that in the best way. It has its own tone and feel to it, far different from most of the MCU series and movies. Loki S1 was probably #1 for me out of all the Disney+ MCU shows. And I'm super excited to hear what Natalie Holt has cooked up for the score. Loki S1 had such an iconic soundtrack."

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the second season will also feature Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson. Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan are the new additions to the cast members.

The six-episodic series Loki Season 2 will start streaming on October 6, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

