Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson get into heated argument with man on Cannes red carpet, netizens say 'he has lost the plot'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on the Cannes red carpet

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were involved in a tense exchange with a man at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor and his wife were walking the red carpet for the premiere of his new film Asteroid City when the altercation took place. The pictures, clicked by paparazzi and fans on the sidelines, have since gone viral, dividing the internet.

The actor and his wife seemingly scolded an employee as they attended the premiere of his new movie Asteroid City, reports aceshowbiz.com. On Tuesday, May 23, the pair walked the red carpet together to support the special screening of Wes Anderson’s film. In photos which have circulated online, the Oscar winner was seen furiously pointing his finger at the younger man and making a stern face while his wife was also holding her hand up in front of her as she spoke to the man.

It’s not clear what they were discussing, but the man was also seen gesturing at Hanks as he posed with his Asteroid City co-stars on the red carpet. Despite the apparent misunderstanding, Hanks and Wilson continued to trek down the red carpet and were all smiles as they posed together on the stairs before heading inside the venue. The two were also seen dancing together as they reunited on the red carpet after posing for the cameras separately.

Netizens were divided about the exchange. “He has lost the plot, yelling at employees of annes, “ wrote one. Another said, “This is so unlike him all calm and cheery usually.” Some, owever, cautioned others from criticising the actor without knowing the full story. “Why are people hating on him? We don’t know what this was all about.”

Asteroid City is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama film set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town that has an eerie feel to it. It follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. Anderson penned the script based on a story he developed with Roman Coppola. It will be released in select U.S. theaters on June 16 before expanding to a wide release on June 23. The film also stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, and Adrien Brody.