Selena Gomez reveals Hailey Bieber reached out to her after receiving death threats, shares message for her fans

Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are said to be rivals since Justin Bieber broke a 7-year relationship with Selena to marry Hailey just six months after. The two women have also been accused several times of throwing shade at each other on social media. The feud between the two has been going on since 2018 but recently, Hailey and Kylie Jenner received a lot of backlash for mocking Selena after she had an Eyebrow lamination fail and this reignited the feud between the two.

After Hailey and Kylie mocked Selena Gomez, her supporters started sharing embarrassing videos of Justin and Hailey Bieber on the internet and she also had to face the heat in her comment sections. Though Hailey never talked about this publically or even seemed bothered by the trolling online, Selena Gomez told a different story on her Instagram.



The singer revealed that Hailey came to her personally to talk about the death threats she received online and posted an Instagram Story requesting her fans to stop spreading negativity. She wrote, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for, No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” She signed off with a red heart.

Recently, Selena Gomez hit 400 million followers on Instagram becoming the first woman to hit that huge number, and a month earlier, she became the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram beating Kylie Jenner. She posted a series of photos and penned down a small message for her fans. While sharing photos from her concerts with fans she wrote, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you” and added a white heart. On the other hand, Hailey Bieber lost a million followers online since the feud reignited between the two.

