Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

8 vegetables that help improve digestion in summer

9 remedies to fight kidney stones

150 Mughals are buried inside this place

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Meet actress who was star in 3 languages, mocked by superstar for dark skin, widowed at 36, top hero refused aid, now...

Amitabh Bachchan's worst film left makers bankrupt, superstar actress faced flak for bold scene, distributors backed out

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, armorer of the ill-fated film Rust, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in a case involving actor Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

article-main
Hannah Gutierrez Reed, Rust's armorer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer of Hollywood film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with a case around the death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident took place in October 2021, when Alec Baldwin – the film’s lead fired a gun inadvertently, hitting and eventually killing Hutchins.

The incident had sparked a huge debate about safety standards on the sets of independent productions in Hollywood and the accountability for such incidents. In the case that ensued, the film’s armorer, 26-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter, after a jury found that her negligence caused the death Halyna Hutchins. The court maintained that while the gun had been in the hands of Baldwin, he had no way of knowing it was a live gun with real rounds and not a prop gun. The job to ensure that the gun was safe was of the armorer. Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the one who loaded the live bullet in the gun that eventually took Hutchins’ life.

The sentencing took place on Monday. According to a Variety report, ⁠Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said that Gutierrez Reed had not shown any remorse.⁠ ⁠“You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon,” the judge said in her sentencing, adding, “But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother.”

Rust is an American western film written and directed by Joel Souza. Apart from Baldwin, the film also stars Patrick Scott McDermott, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, and Josh Hopkins. The film’s production was delayed for over a year after the incident as Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were dropped in April 2023. The production eventually concluded in May and a first look of the film was released on January 2, 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Meet NEET-UG topper who didn't take admission in AIIMS Delhi despite scoring AIR 1 due to...

Vidya Balan says male actors are 'uncomfortable' working in women-led films: 'They are threatened'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement