Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, armorer of the ill-fated film Rust, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in a case involving actor Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer of Hollywood film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with a case around the death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident took place in October 2021, when Alec Baldwin – the film’s lead fired a gun inadvertently, hitting and eventually killing Hutchins.

The incident had sparked a huge debate about safety standards on the sets of independent productions in Hollywood and the accountability for such incidents. In the case that ensued, the film’s armorer, 26-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter, after a jury found that her negligence caused the death Halyna Hutchins. The court maintained that while the gun had been in the hands of Baldwin, he had no way of knowing it was a live gun with real rounds and not a prop gun. The job to ensure that the gun was safe was of the armorer. Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the one who loaded the live bullet in the gun that eventually took Hutchins’ life.

The sentencing took place on Monday. According to a Variety report, ⁠Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said that Gutierrez Reed had not shown any remorse.⁠ ⁠“You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon,” the judge said in her sentencing, adding, “But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother.”

Rust is an American western film written and directed by Joel Souza. Apart from Baldwin, the film also stars Patrick Scott McDermott, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, and Josh Hopkins. The film’s production was delayed for over a year after the incident as Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were dropped in April 2023. The production eventually concluded in May and a first look of the film was released on January 2, 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.