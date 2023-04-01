Nick Jonas enjoys his stay in India, says 'I missed you;' netizens suggest 'ghar jamai ban jao'

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has arrived in India with Priyanka Chopra, and he's loving the vibes of Mumbai. A day after landing in Mumbai, Nick dropped a selfie on his Instagram and expressed his feelings for India. In the photo, Nick looked charming in a floral shirt with black eyewear.

Nick shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, "India… I’ve missed you," with the national flag symbol. Within three hours of the upload, Nick's photo got over 200K likes.

Here's the photo

As soon as Nick shared the photo, several netizens have reacted to his photo and even gave some suggestions to him. A user wrote, "Us too. Can't wait for the Jonas Brothers to tour here." Another user suggested him, "Ghar jamai ban jao." A netizen added, "Son in law of India welcome back." Another netizen added, "National brother in law of India." One of the users wrote, "We love yuuuuuuuuuuuu n priyanka and malti marieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee." One of the netizens added, "love to see that you’re back in india!! hope you and the family enjoy your trip."

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai, India, with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Before Priyanka's Citadel promotions, the actress returned from Los Angeles to Mumbai. For the unversed, this is Priyanka's first trip to India with her daughter Malti Marie. It is also rumoured that apart from Citadel promotions, Priyanka has arrived with family to attend the Roka ceremony of her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra. Later in the day, Priyanka and Nick were spotted attending the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultrual Centre (NMACC).

Priyanka and Nick landed at Kalina airport, on Friday afternoon, and they got a warm welcome from media photographers. The duo greeted the paps. The actress was holding Malti, asking her to wave at the paparazzi. On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the series Citadel.