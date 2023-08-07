Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

Barbie's director Greta Gerwig is now the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar film. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's fantasy comedy clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken respectively, Barbie continues to break records at the box office as the fantasy comedy has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, earning $459 million in the domestic market of North America and $572 million internationally.

This makes Barbie's director Greta Gerwig the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the only other film released this year that has achieved this coveted feat. Margot Robbie and Ryan-Gosling starrer is the sixth film to earn $1 billion in the post-pandemic era.

The previous five films, which have entered the billion-dollar club since Covid-19, are Tom Holland's Marvel superhero Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Cruise's action drama Top Gun Maverick, Colin Trevorrow's science fiction action film Jurassic World Dominion, James Cameron's visual spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water, and Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic's computer-animated comedy The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, Barbie, which is the 53rd film overall to earn $1 billion at the global box office in cinematic history, also stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena, and Will Ferrell in prominent roles. It is only the third film directed by Greta Gerwig after Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), both of which were nominated at the Oscars.

Barbie clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's epic biographical drama Oppenheimer on July 21, resulting in the phenomenon of Barbenheimer which trended across the world. Cillian Murphy portrayed the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, called the founder of the atomic bomb. Nolan has previously helmed blockbusters such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar.



