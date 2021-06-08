'Love you for life': Kim Kardashian wishes estranged husband Kanye West on birthday with priceless photos

In a surprise turn of events, Kim Kardashian wished her estranged husband and rapper Kanye West on his 44th birthday. The TV personality and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Kanye and their three children. The photo is clicked on a plane and they look like one big happy family while posing together. Kim's post came after Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner wished Kanye.

The SKIMS founder wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

Meanwhile, Kim also posted a few photos of Kanye on her Instagram story including one from his childhood, with her and the last one with their four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Also read Kim Kardashian feels like a 'failure' after marriage with Kanye West falls apart

Talking about Kim and Kanye's ongoing divorce procedure, in the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she spoke about her marriage issues to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart.

Kim said Kanye deserves a woman who can follow him around everywhere, something she said she cannot do. Kim cried about Kanye living on his Wyoming ranch while she raises their four kids in Los Angeles. She told her sisters, "I can't do this anymore."

The conversation came ahead of the Kardashian family trip to Lake Tahoe around Thanksgiving, with Khloe saying Kim and Kanye were getting into a bunch of fights before the getaway.

Moreover, the estranged couple has agreed that they should have joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and neither of them needs spousal support.