Hollywood

Amid Kim Kardashian-Kanye West's divorce, Khloe Kardashian wishes her 'brother for life' on birthday

Khloe Kardashian shared a throwback photo featuring Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 09:06 PM IST

Kanye West celebrates his 44th birthday on June 8 this year. Since the day started, fans across the globe have been wishing the rapper as he turned a year older. Currently, Kanye has caught up in a controversy due to his divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. However, that hasn't stopped a few of her family members from wishing West on his birthday.

Earlier today, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram page and shared a photo featuring Kanye, Kim and Tristan Thompson. The four of them are seen posing together at the sea. Khloe wished Kanye by calling him 'brother' and wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

In just an hour, the post got more than 1.4 million likes and nearly 7000 comments.

Meanwhile, Kim's mom and momager Kris Jenner also wished Kanye by sharing a candid click on her Instagram story.

Talking about Kim and Kanye's ongoing divorce procedure, in the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder spoke about her marriage issues to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart.

Kim said Kanye deserves a woman who can follow him around everywhere, something she said she cannot do. Kim cried about Kanye living on his Wyoming ranch while she raises their four kids in Los Angeles. She told her sisters, "I can't do this anymore."

The conversation came ahead of the Kardashian family trip to Lake Tahoe around Thanksgiving, with Khloe saying Kim and Kanye were getting into a bunch of fights before the getaway.

